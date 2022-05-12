SHOREWOOD, WI- There’s a new chief in town. Village of Shorewood police chief Heather Wurth was sworn in on May 2, 2022.

Wurth spent 28 years working for the Milwaukee Police Department and retiring as the commander of District 4, before coming to Shorewood.

She tells WTMJ that after 2 years of retirement, she felt a calling to get back to work.

“I couldn’t wait to get back to law enforcement. I missed it so much,” said Wurth.

As she settles into her new role in the community and thinks about what she’d like to accomplish in the future, she also reflects on National Police Week, May 11-17.

“In the course of my nearly 3 decades in law enforcement, I’ve loss two classmates, plus the other losses that Milwaukee has experienced and most certainly Charles Irvine and even though Kou Her wasn’t in the line of duty, we worked together at District 4. So, I certainly think about them. I think about the sacrifices that every law enforcement officer chooses to make,” Wurth said.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay had a chance to sit down for an exclusive conversation getting to know Shorewood’s first female police chief.

