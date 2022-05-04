MADISON- Policing, overall in Wisconsin, gets a passing grade according to a new survey released by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

The survey, which had more than 1,000 respondents, was broken into eight categories including community safety, body cameras, and school resource officers.

According to the survey, 55% of white respondents said they thought policing in their community was ‘good’, compared with 37% of minority respondents.

On the issue of drug use & drug addiction, 32% of respondents said they thought that was the biggest issue facing their community. Drug use was followed by poverty at 27%, and crime at 23%.

“This is our most comprehensive and illustrative report to-date,” WPPA executive director Jim Palmer said. “”As our world becomes more complicated and dynamic, this exploration helps facilitate a meaningful discourse that is informed by both public sentiment and certifiable facts.”

When it comes to new policy and police reform efforts, 85% of respondents said they believed that officers should be required to war body cameras. More than 60% of respondents said they’d be willing to take on an increase in taxes to pay for the camera programs.

