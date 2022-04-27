CHIPPEWA FALLS- A 14-year-old boy is being held on $1 million bond, accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters.

Peters was declared missing by her father Sunday night after he told police she never returned home after leaving her aunt’s house. Police found the girl’s bike off a bike trail at the midway point between the two homes on Sunday, her body was located not far from where her bike was found Monday morning.

Prosecutors told Judge Benjamin Lane that the boy, who was not identified outside of his initials C.P-B, is accused of strangling Lily and sexually assaulting her.

The criminal complaint remains sealed at this time.