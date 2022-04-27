Students at Marquette University are wearing denim in protest of sexual assault and destructive myths surrounding victim blaming.

Today is annual International Denim Day, a global holiday celebrated by college students and people everywhere. The holiday is meant to bring awareness to sexual assault and the toxicity of victim blaming mentality. Denim Day got it’s start in Italy in 1999 after a woman was raped by her driving instructor. He was jailed and years later he appealed his case and was ultimately released. The court argued that because the victim wore very tight jeans, she had to help him remove them, and by removing the jeans it was no longer rape but consensual sex.

Enraged by the consensus, the women of the Italian parliament wore jeans on the steps of the Italian Supreme court to protest what was later known as the “jeans alibi.” Every year since 1999, the holiday is celebrated the last Wednesday of April.

Violence Prevention Specialist and Victim Advocate at Marquette, Kacie Otto, said the Marquette community is dedicated to the effort. Otto said “I am so proud of the Marquette community each year in really embracing this event and showing people they are not alone, and that we believe them.”

Besides wearing denim, students can visit the display of jeans located at the central mall, decorated with sayings supporting survivors and calling to end victim blaming. Additionally, a speak-out will be held tonight at 6 p.m., also at the Central Mall, where students and staff will share their experiences with sexual assault.