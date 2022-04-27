One year after the NCAA Board of Director’s extended the contract of President Mark Emmert, the board announces that Emmert will be stepping down this summer or when his successor is found.

There was nothing mutual about this agreement. Emmert was fired.

Hired in 2010, Emmert was tasked with reforming the NCAA’s archaic book of rules and embracing change.

Instead, Emmert, for over a decade, chose to turn a blind eye to inequities in collegiate athletics, let the dust collect on the NCAA’s 115-year old rule book, and appear completely out of touch.

Emmert’s latest misstep: Presenting the NCAA Tournament Championship trophy to Bill Self and the Kansas City Jayhawks? That’s what he said.

More damning is Emmert presiding over an athletics association that has lost control to individual conferences. All he wanted to do since taking over was paddle his canoe down the river toward retirement without creating a wake while collecting millions of dollars in salary.

Republicans, democrats, the court system and individual states all took Emmert and the NCAA to task and won.

His legacy: After 12 years as President of the NCAA, Mark Emmert will be known as the guy who spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to defend amateurism and failed.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.