FOND DU LAC, WI- Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue is evacuating people in the area after reports of chemical mixture and yellow fog coming from Milk Specialties Global, located at 325 Tompkins Street.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, the call came in around 11:38am.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered from Ruggles Street to the north, Hickory Street to the west, and Grove Street to the south.

This is a developing story.

Below is the area being evacuated.