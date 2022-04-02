SHEBOYGAN FALLS- Three days after police found an eight year old boy beaten and unresponsive inside his family’s apartment in Sheboygan Falls, police say the boy has died.

Sheboygan Falls Police Chief Chief Eric Miller provided an update on the case this morning.

“With a heavy heart and deep remorse, I do have to report that Oliver Hitchcock passed away yesterday at 2:55,” Miller said. “We know that the staff from Sheboygan Falls First Responders, the Police Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, St. Nicholas Hospital & Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin did everything they could to save his life.”

During the question and answer portion of the briefing, Miller confirmed that the initial response of Oliver was that he was strangled. An autopsy is planned to be released early next week.

Miller says the boy’s mother will now be charged with one count of homicide and one count of attempted homicide. The second count, Miller says, is related to something police found during their investigation.

The Sheboygan Falls School District says it will have extra counseling staff on hand on Monday to help students, teachers, and staff, work through the grieving process.

“We want to offer our condolences to the family, we want to offer our gratitude to the police department and the entire city for the work they’ve done with us, we have some tough days ahead for our families, our students & staff,” District Administrator Annalee Bennin said Saturday afternoon. “Our crisis team is mobilized and will be on site Monday and through the week.”