A Milwaukee man was sentenced nine years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision today for his role in the murder of 22-year-old UW-Whitewater graduate, Purcell Pearson, over a year ago.

Tyrell Joseph was originally charged with 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide until he plead guilty to 2nd-Degree Reckless Homicide – as a Party to a Crime. The year he already served in jail will count toward his total time-served.

Purcell was shot and killed Feb. 6, 2021 near 23rd St. and Wisconsin Ave while selling designer glasses.