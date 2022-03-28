GREEN BAY- The NFL Draft won’t be coming to Wisconsin after all, at least not in two years.

The league ended up choosing Detroit as its host city for the draft, meaning Green Bay will once again miss out on hosting one of the NFL’s preeminent events.

Earlier this month Packers President Mark Murphy said Green Bay was a finalist. Murphy released a statement following the announcement this afternoon.

Statement from #Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy regarding Green Bay not being selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/5BYIEwobYg — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 28, 2022

“The Packers and the event’s community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future,” it read. “We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and with other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community’s plan to host this significant event.”

This April’s draft will be held in Las Vegas and the 2023 draft will be held in Kansas City. The next year up for grabs is 2025.