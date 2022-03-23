The U.S. Supreme Court gave Wisconsin Republicans a win Wednesday.

The high court Wednesday threw out the state’s legislative maps less than three weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to accept them.

Republicans took issue with the fact that the maps preferred by Governor Evers created a 7th majority-black voting district.

“WE agree that the court committed legal error in its application of decisions of this Court regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and the VRA,” Wednesday’s ruling said. “When the Wisconsin Supreme Court endeavored to undertake a full strict-scrutiny analysis, it did not do so properly under our precedents, and its judgement cannot stand.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling sends the map proposal back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The Wisconsin Supreme Court will again have to decide where to the voting lines.