MILWAUKEE, WI- Affordable housing is becoming increasingly harder to find, not only around the country but here in Milwaukee with inflation taking it’s toll and single family homes being snatched up by big investors.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brian Sonderman says one of the problems he’s seeing is out of state investors coming into Milwaukee, buying up housing and maximizing their profit.

“They don’t care about tenants. They don’t care about the neighborhood,” said Sonderman. “It has a ripple effect on our community. It’s very prevalent on the north side of Milwaukee.”

Sonderman says landlords are sometimes raising rents in double digit percentages.

“Milwaukee is a prime target right now, for what I would see as a predatory type of landlord.”

