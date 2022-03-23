Madeleine Albright, who served as the Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at the age of 84.

Albright was the first female Secretary of State in U.S. History. She died of cancer, her family said Wednesday.

President Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.