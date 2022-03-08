Rising gas prices are a concern, but the problem is bigger than you think, according to Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce Director of Communications Chris Jenkins.

The rise of gas prices leaves the transportation of goods and services in limbo. Jenkins joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News expounding on how the exploding gas prices affects trucking companies, retailers and air lines; subsequently affecting consumers.

“When we think about gas prices,” Jenkins said, “I think everybody sort of thinks about standing there and just watching the numbers go round as they’re filling their car. But it’s much more than that…it’s how every product reaches you…Anything that needs to move from a farm or a factory to a store where you buy it and then into your house; it’s going effect everything. So I’d definitely be bracing for some impact here.”

When shifting the topic to inflation, Jenkins said we’ll continue to deal with it for part of this year, but it will eventually go away.

“This will last for at least part of this year,” Jenkins said, “and you know, nothings permanent it’s going to ease eventually. But this combination of high demand for goods and services still and the supply chain delay and then you throw in the conflict in Ukraine…this going to be tough couple of months here. Remember, this all cyclical; it won’t last forever.”