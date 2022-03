Police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee who was killed Tuesday.

The man was killed in the 9100 block of W. Appleton Ave., according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

MCMEO investigating the homicide of an adult male in the 9100 blk of W Appleton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 8, 2022

The autopsy will be performed tomorrow.