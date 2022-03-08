Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Packers next season.

What does that mean for Jordan Love? The Packers have another very interesting decision to make on a player they traded up to snatch in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s clear the Packers believe Love is not ready to take the reigns to the Packers offense from Rodgers. It’s clear that Rodgers gives the Packers the best chance to win.

What the Packers need to weigh is Love’s projected ceiling, cost and market value.

The only known in the aforementioned list is Love’s contract. One that will cost the Packers a total of about $7.1 million over the next two seasons. A fifth year option will cost the Packers more than Love’s entire rookie scale deal.

Unknown at the moment is Love’s ceiling. Love threw a pass in four games last season and three of his passes were intercepted. Rodgers, by comparison, threw four interceptions all season.

Most intriguing is Love’s market value. Several teams have more questions than answers at the quarterback position. This year’s crop of draftable signal callers is widely considered to be weak.

You don’t trade Love for savings against the cap. You trade Love if you believe his market value is higher than his ceiling.

My gut feeling: Jordan Love isn’t going anywhere…yet.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.