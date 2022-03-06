MILWAUKEE – Wind gusts reached 59 miles per hour in Milwaukee and 61 miles per hour in Kenosha on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

It's been a very windy morning across the area. Here's a look at the peak wind gusts through 5 AM across the region. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM.



*Note that most of these did not occur with the thunderstorms, but with the strong winds the occurred overnight. * pic.twitter.com/O1QP7sxcLu — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 6, 2022

Those winds left as many as 12,000 WE Energies customers without power as of 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Strong storms and gusty winds are causing scattered power outages across our system. We have crews working through the night to restore your service. Please report your power outage and stay away from downed power lines – and anything touching it. https://t.co/NoVwRzaSiE pic.twitter.com/gCGsnSYenP — We Energies (@we_energies) March 6, 2022

You can check the latest outages by clicking here.

If you see a downed pole or wire, you’re asked to call WE Energies at 1-800-662-4797 to report it.