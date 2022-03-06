MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old man who was a suspect in a domestic dispute was shot by a police officer late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. near 19th and Hampton.

The man was armed, according to police. A firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. As of Sunday morning, police said he was in stable condition.

The officer involved is a 28-year-old with nine years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which police say is routine in officer-involved incidents.

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Division is leading the investigation into the incident.