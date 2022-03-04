Photo Courtesy: Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes’ Susan Urbanski

The FDA recently warning consumers that Similac PM 60/40 powdered baby formula may be linked to two baby deaths and several other infant illnesses.

For moms who rely on formula to nourish their baby, there are other options that might be more beneficial to your child.

Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes’ Susan Urbanski says purchasing donated human breast milk may be an option for some mothers who have difficulty lactating or breast feeding their baby.

“There are some babies who can not tolerate formula. They simply can’t digest it. Human milk is tailor-made for human babies. It has antibodies and all of these wonderful components that just can’t be replicated. Most formula is cow’s milk based,” said Urbanski.

She says donor milk is incredibly safe and is rigorously tested.

“The Human Milk Banking Association of North America has a 35 plus year history of no babies ever getting sick from donor milk. We are regulated by the FDA. We are regulated by our state health associations,” Urbanski said.

