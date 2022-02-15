Democratic Governor Tony Evers announcing Tuesday his plan to call a special session to have the Legislature pass his $1.7 billion tax cut plan, which includes sending every person a $150 check.

“Lets help address rising costs, lets help make sure folks can afford to join our work force, and lets do what’s best for our kids. This is the peoples money, lets give it back to them,” Evers said.

Republicans want to wait until after the November election to instill more permanent tax breaks. Evers also announced that he will extend the University of Wisconsin’s long-running tuition freeze for another year.

“We had ‘unprecedented’ revenue projections last year and we closed out fiscal year 2021 with the highest-ever positive GAAP balance in state history at more than $1.1 billion” Evers said.

While a Republican controlled Legislature can deter Governor Evers plans of a tax cut, they are unable to prevent him from deciding where he can allocate COVID-19 relief funds given by Congress.

Evers plans to invest in medical services, mental health services in K-12 programs and expanding funding in the National Guard.