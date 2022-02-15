MILWAUKEE- Two political veterans will square off to become Milwaukee’s next mayor.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson & former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s spring primary.

Johnson, who took the role as Acting Mayor when Tom Barrett took the role of US Ambassador to Luxembourg in December, was the top choice among voters, securing more than 13,000 votes. Donovan secured the second most votes with roughly 10,000.

Johnson and Donovan were former colleagues on the Milwaukee Common Council. Donovan had served on the Council for four terms before deciding not to seek reelection in 2020. Johnson was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and won reelection, unopposed, in 2020.

“I’m running for Mayor of the City of Milwaukee for three major reasons,” Donovan said during his election night party. “Safer streets, better schools, and good jobs. Tomorrow morning we roll up our sleeves & get back to work.”

“I believe I’m the right person for this moment” Johnson said, “I am from this city, I’m not someone who has learned what Milwaukee’s challenges are, I have lived those challenges.”

You can view the final election results for all the spring primary results here.