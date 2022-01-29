ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter are reporting that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. Brady is currently 44 years old.
After winning a NFC South championship this season, Brady’s Buccaneers had an early exit in the NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.
7 Super Bowl Rings.— TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 29, 2022
5 Super Bowl MVPs.
3 League MVP Awards.
22 Incredible Seasons.
Thank you for it all, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj