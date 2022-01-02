UPDATE @ 2:50 p.m.

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes – both directions- have reopened to traffic. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 2, 2022

UPDATE @ 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Northbound lanes on I-794 have reopened. Southbound lanes remain closed due to this situation. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 2, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – The Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee has been shut down in both directions due to a “wellness emergency,” according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full (both directions) freeway closure is under way on I-794 starting northbound at S. Carferry Drive and eastbound at Van Buren Street due to a wellness emergency. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 2, 2022

The specific nature of the emergency has not been released.

You can get the latest traffic information by clicking here.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.