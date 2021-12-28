MILWAUKEE- Wisconsin’s top elected official says the state is better prepared to handle a likely COVID-19 surge this winter than it was to handle the initial onset of the virus nearly two years ago.

During a sit-down interview with TMJ4’s Charles Benson, Governor Tony Evers maintained his stance that vaccinations are the best, and most effective way out of the pandemic.

“We need to get people vaccinated,” the Governor told Benson. “And that will continue to be an issue. Unfortunately [the vaccine] became a political issue across the country. And Wisconsin is no different than that. But we’re going to continue to fight for that.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 58% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated while 61% of eligible people have gotten at least partially vaccinated.

As of Monday, December 27th, the DHS is reporting a 7-day average of new confirmed cases at 3,375 with 554 new cases discovered on Monday alone. Hospitals are still reporting a large number of patients being treated for the virus. Statewide, 93% of hospital beds are in use while nearly 97% of ICU beds are currently occupied. More than half of all hospitals are reporting peak capacity.