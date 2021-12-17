

















SHOREWOOD, WI- The new retro-style restaurant concept has arrived in Shorewood.

Buttermint Finer Dining and Cocktails is located at the corner of Oakland and Olive and is in the same location as the old Blue’s Egg. It’s also owned by the same company.

Co-owner of Black Shoe Hospitality Group Dan Sidner says the timing was right for a upscale dining experience like this one.

“The concept of Buttermint is inspired by both the decor, the lifestyle and dining that emerged in the early 1960’s in this country. The food is what we are referring to as modern continental cooking,” said Sidner.

Buttermint is currently open Tuesday through Saturday 4-9pm.

