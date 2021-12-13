MILWAUKEE- The world’s largest music festival is doing its best to get us thinking about warmer months ahead.

Summerfest announcing Monday morning that country artist Jason Aldean will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the festival’s opening night, June 23rd. Gabby Barrett is slated to open for Aldean.

After a pandemic-altered 2021 festival, Summerfest will move back to its more traditional schedule in late June and early July. Like this past year, the festival will operate on three consecutive weekends. Summerfest runs from June 23rd-25th, June 30th-July 2nd and from July 7th-9th.

Tickets to the Aldean show will go on sale Friday, December 17th.