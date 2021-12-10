The Packers may need a few extra shovels at Lambaeu depending on the forecast ahead of Sunday nights game against the Chicago Bears, according to a press release on Friday.

While the current forecast would not require shovelers at Lambeau Field, there is a slight chance the actual snowfall may reach a level where assistance is needed. If necessary, the team will determine on Saturday morning and will put out the call for spirited, hearty shovelers to brave the elements and assist with the process, with a start time at 2 p.m.

Those interested in shoveling are asked to keep an eye on the Packers’ social media platforms Saturday morning to see whether shovelers are needed. If there is a need for assistance, shovelers will be asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side at 2 p.m.

Shovelers need to be at least 16 years old and will receive $13 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.