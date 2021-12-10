The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old critical missing (endangered) person identified as Katrina D. Thomas.

Thomas was believed to be last seen in the 6100 block of N. 37th street on Tuesday. Thomas is described as a black female, 5’4″ tall, weighing 240 lbs., heavy build, light skin complexion, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a blond wig. Thomas was last seen wearing a red and white shirt and red pants

Thomas is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, 4-door, black in color, bearing Wisconsin registration AKL-8866. It is believed Thomas is accompanied by a 34-year-old man named Arrick J. Adams. Adams is described as a black male, 6’3″ tall, weighing 240 pounds and is currently wanted for a shooting that occurred in Milwaukee.

Katrina D. Thomas

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7:00am and 4:00am and Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.