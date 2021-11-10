You can watch the entire trial below. Video courtesy of TMJ4 News.

KENOSHA- Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team will start day 8 of testimony by calling their own witnesses to the August 2020 shootings.

The prosecution rested its case around lunchtime Tuesday, during the trial over to the 18-year-old’s defense team of Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi. The two called a handful of witnesses to the stand yesterday, including two people who say they interacted with Rittenhouse following the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

Legal experts say they believe the trial will end before the week is up.