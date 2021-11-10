For the third year in four Josh Hader has been voted the best relief pitcher in the National League.

Hader who won the award in 2018 and 2019, was announced his third Trevor Hoffman title on Wednesday for the 2021 season. The award hasn’t left the Brewer ball club in four years since Rookie Devin Williams secured the title last season.

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 22, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

With over 60 appearances, he compiled a 1.23 earned run average, while converting 34 of 35 save opportunities. In nearly 59 innings the 27-year-old notched 102 strikeouts, and only allowed 25 hits while holding opponents to a batting average of just .127.T

The Brewers closer received the award while on a hunting trip. Hader tells MLB network via remote interview from his deer stand,



“It definitely tells a lot about the coaching staff that we have, and the preparation they’ve been able to help us go through,” he said. “It’s just continuing to keep things simple. I think that was the biggest thing for us. There’s not too much overload on the information we receive, which helps us slow the game down and not think too much about it.”