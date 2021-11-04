Green Bay’s star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out from playing Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

Back in August, Rodgers said that he was immunized when he was asked if he was vaccinated against the virus.

We now know that he was not vaccinated but had an alternative treatment.

Medical College of Wisconsin President and CEO Dr. John Raymond says the word ‘immunization’ is a much broader word than ‘vaccination.’

He explains what that alternative treatment might be that Rodgers is talking about.

“I think the possibility that’s most likely here is the use of a homeopathic vaccine alternative called a nosode. What a nosode is, is an alternative to vaccination in which a small sugar cube that has an antigenic substance added to it, is given to somebody in very, very low doses to try to prevent a subsequent infection,” said Raymond.

To hear the full interview, click on the audio player above.