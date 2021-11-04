KENOSHA- The jury pool of twenty is now nineteen.
Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissing juror #7 after prosecutors raised concerns about an off-hand joke he made to a deputy while exiting the courtroom.
According to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger and Judge Schroeder, the juror made a joke regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The judge is dismissing the juror. There are now 19 jurors.— Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 4, 2021
"The public needs to be confident this is a fair trial," Judge Schroeder says.
He says the joke was "at the very least, bad judgment."
Judge Schroeder gave the juror an opportunity to restate the joke for the record but he declined.
There are now 19 jurors on this trial; 11 women and 8 men.
