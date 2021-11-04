KENOSHA- The jury pool of twenty is now nineteen.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissing juror #7 after prosecutors raised concerns about an off-hand joke he made to a deputy while exiting the courtroom.

According to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger and Judge Schroeder, the juror made a joke regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The judge is dismissing the juror. There are now 19 jurors.



"The public needs to be confident this is a fair trial," Judge Schroeder says.



He says the joke was "at the very least, bad judgment." — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 4, 2021

Judge Schroeder gave the juror an opportunity to restate the joke for the record but he declined.

There are now 19 jurors on this trial; 11 women and 8 men.

You can watch live coverage of the trial here.