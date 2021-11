Are you looking to scale back on your child’s Trick or Treat candy haul? Dental Professionals Germantown Dr. Chad Zambon says they’ll pay $1 per pound up to 5lbs. of candy which is then donated to US military members currently serving overseas.

Dr. Zambon tells Wisconsin’s Morning News in 10 years they’ve collected nearly 5 TONS of sweet treats.

Stop by with your candy today from 3-6pm.

