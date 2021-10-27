MILWAUKEE — A housing inspector with the city of Milwaukee is expected to survive after being shot while working Tuesday morning.

According to the Journal Sentinel, police say it happened around 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of N. 48th St when an armed suspected approached the inspector while she was sitting in here vehicle.

According to investigators, the suspect fired several shots as she drove away.

The 41-year-old inspector suffered non-life threatening injuries and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

It was in 2017 when city building inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz was shot and killed while sitting in his car.

Three men were convicted in his murder.