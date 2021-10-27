With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, it is rare for the Packers to be considered underdogs.

On Thursday night in Arizona, the Packers will be just that in a match-up against the undefeated Cardinals.

The Packers are expected to play without four pro-bowl or all-pro caliber players. When the news of Davante Adams placement on the COVID-19 list hit, the folks in the desert shifted the line. The Cardinals were favored by three. They are now favored by six.

But the Packers still have Aaron Rodgers. A player who is at his best when so-called experts count his team out.

In 2012, the 2 and 3 Packers visited Houston to face the undefeated Texans under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. The Packers raced out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

As for Rodgers: All he did was throw for 338 yards and 6 touchdowns.

For the Packers, it was the beginning of a ten-game stretch in which the Packers earned nine wins.

From scuffling along at 2 and 3, to 11 and 5 and NFC North division champs.

The Packers season took flight after earning a convincing win – as an underdog – against an undefeated team on national television.

Sound familiar?

Click HERE for more Extra Points.