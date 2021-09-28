RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a house fire overnight in the Village of Raymond early Tuesday morning.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch received a call around midnight for a deck fire.

When deputies arrived, the home was already fully engulfed.

Both people living in the home were able to escape. They were evaluated and released at the scene.

The house was ruled a total loss.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury, but was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.