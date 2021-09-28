American Family Field will look a little different the next time the Brewers play there: red, white and blue bunting will adorn the stands and remain there throughout the team’s postseason run.

Does the club have bigger tweaks in mind for the stadium it’s called home the past two decades?

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller puts that question to Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio.

GENE MUELLER- The Bucks have their Deer District downtown, the Packers created Titletown around Lambeau Field. Are the Brewers thinking about doing anything about expanding their footprint around American Family Field? Creating one of those sorts of environments? Or is that a non-starter considering what tailgating means and how you need those parking lots to maintain that part of the culture?

MARK ATTANASIO- Tailgating will always be part of what we do here. Predating me, it’s one of the decisions that were made by the Selig family to keep the ballpark here. It allows for tailgating. I think it’s sort of a birthright in Wisconsin, so I don’t want to mess with that at all. We have probably two dozen priorities in the organization. That’s probably in the bottom-tier of priorities. How we can continue to enhance the fan experience around the ballpark is something we look at, but everything is working pretty well right now. There’s no immediate plan to do anything on a grand scale. There are some things we are looking at that will maybe come up in the next few years that could help everybody’s enjoyment in coming out here to spend a few hours with us.

