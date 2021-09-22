MADISON- Two Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy are facing criminal charges in separate incidents.

According to the Department of Justice, a grand jury has indicted Bahrullah Moori and Mohammad Haroon Imaad in separate, unrelated crimes.

Moori, 20, is accused of attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force as well as three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor. The federal indictment states the victims were all younger than 16.

Imaad is facing charges of assaulting his wife by strangling and suffocating her on September 7th.

If convicted, Imaad faces a penalty of 10 years in prison, Noori could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on the Use of Force charge and up to 15 years on two other charges.

Both men were arrested by US Marshals and are being held at the Dane County Jail. Both are set for arraignment on Thursday morning.