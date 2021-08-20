An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy last seen near 59th and Center in Milwaukee around 8:40 Thursday night.

Police say Terrence Trammel’s mother told them that she saw four men pull up outside the family’s home and force her son into the vehicle and drive off.

The car is described as a silver Kia or Chevrolet Impala sedan.

Terrence is African American, stands 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with red letters, black pants with rhinestones and white Nike Foamposite shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Milwaukee Police.