A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran who is at risk of harming himself.

The Elkhorn Police Department says 46-year-old Bret Jensen was last seen leaving the Delavan Post Office, where he works, around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Jensen’s cell phone has been pinging in the area of his home, which is in Elkhorn.

Police add they got word from the Madison VA that Jensen was examined there on August 10 after he had been suicidal. At the time, he was deemed an intermediate risk and was allowed to leave.

The VA says they heard from Jensen again, who made comments that he is canceling all future appointments and disappearing forever.

Jensen is a white male, standing five-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a black t-shirt that says ‘U.S. Postal Service’ on it, along with black pants.

Jensen drives a silver 2010 Dodge Charger SXT sedan with Wisconsin license plate 441-TVP.

Anyone with information on where Jensen is located is asked to contact Elkhorn Police at 262-723-2210.