MILWAUKEE — As more municipalities begin to reimplement mask mandates, the city of Milwaukee is holding off for now.

“When we had our mask mandate we did it by working through the common council,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett during the county’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. “We did that because we felt working through the common council–and having that pass in essence as an ordinance–would help us withstand legal attacks.”

Mayor Barrett says the plan is to continue to work with the council about the possibility in the weeks ahead.

“We are monitoring these numbers very, very closely,” he said. “I know that Alderwoman [Marina] Dimitrijevic is very interested in having a mask mandate back. We’re going to be looking at the numbers and we’re going to see when the council returns in the beginning of September whether that’s the appropriate step.”

The mayor also reiterated the health department’s focus continues to be on vaccinations.

There have been 52% of Milwaukee County residents that have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

