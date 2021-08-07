Parts of southeast Wisconsin will need to keep an eye on the skies as another round of severe weather is possible Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha and Walworth counties until 9 p.m.

A #SevereThunderstormWatch has been issued for the counties in pink. Future weather conditions are favorable for strong winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Have a safety plan in place and stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest weather alerts. pic.twitter.com/PzRnroLzOr — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) August 7, 2021

The severe weather threat from a line of storm moving through southwest Wisconsin includes high winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Heavy rain is also possible, which could lead to some areas of flash flooding.

This line of storms comes a few hours after parts of Jefferson and Waukesha counties saw a severe thunderstorm. The Watertown Airport recorded a 60 miles-per-hour wind gust, with reports of several trees down near the city.

It also comes one day after parts of southeast Wisconsin saw hail and high winds, mostly north and west of Milwaukee.

Get the latest weather information and radar here.