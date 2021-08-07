One person is dead after a vehicle struck them on Milwaukee’s northwest side early Saturday morning.

Police say it took place on the 7600 block of West Denver Avenue, near North 76th Street just before 3 a.m.

A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later passed away.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, adding that person knew the victim.

Criminal charges from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office are pending.