Racine Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Anaelise Meiner, who was born in 2010, was last seen just after 5 p.m. Friday, August 6 leaving the Travelodge Hotel, located off Northwestern Avenue/State Highway 38.

Police say she was with her mom, stepdad and other siblings when they were disciplined, and she decided to run out. They add they got calls over the next few hours of a girl matching her description near the hotel, but she has not been seen since. Meiner reportedly does not have a history of running away until now, and is new to the area after living in Ohio.

Meiner stands four-feet three-inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, has curly shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She also has a chipped left front tooth.

She was last wearing a green romper with pink and purple mermaids, as well as not wearing any shoes.

Anaelise Meiner. Image: Racine Police Department

Anyone with information about Meiner’s whereabouts is asked to call Racine Police at 262-886-2300.