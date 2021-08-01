A flight instructor is dead after she is one of two injured when a small plane crashed near Hartford in Washington County Saturday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the crash around 11:22 a.m. It took place in a corn field next to the Hartford Municipal Airport west of County Highway U and south of Arthur Road.

Two people were inside the plane, a man who was piloting and the woman who was giving him instruction.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the woman was non conscious and needed to be extricated from the plane. The man was conscious, but appeared to be in shock. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. It was there that the woman passed away from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash, with assistance from the FAA.