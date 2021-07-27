Marquette University President Michael Lovell says he has tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated for the virus.

Lovell wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday that he got tested after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, which came back positive that afternoon.

While Lovell says he no longer has symptoms, he continues to follow university guidelines for people who contract the virus. That will include isolating at home for the next 10 days as he prepares for the next semester of classes.

Lovell is crediting the COVID vaccine with keeping his symptoms mild, saying “the outcome could have been very different” had he not been vaccinated.

Lovell is also using his experience as a reminder for students that they need to have been vaccinated for COVID before they can attend classes this fall. He adds the vaccines will help prevent “severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

I’m writing today to share some personal news. After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, I took the responsible step of getting a COVID-19 test, and although I am fully vaccinated, the results came back positive this afternoon. — Michael Lovell (@PresLovell) July 27, 2021

Though I no longer have any symptoms, I will be working from home and isolating for 10 days. My family and I are grateful for the vaccine I received this spring. Had I not been vaccinated, the outcome could have been very different. — Michael Lovell (@PresLovell) July 27, 2021

That is why we are requiring that students be vaccinated for this fall and urging all members of the Marquette community to get vaccinated. The vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. — Michael Lovell (@PresLovell) July 27, 2021