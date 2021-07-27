One person is dead after a home explosion in the community of Rome in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath says it took place just before 1:50 p.m. When emergency crews arrived at the home on West Water Street, it was completely leveled.

“The individual that was located at the residence was home by themselves, and that person was the only person located within the residence,” says Milbrath.

Milbrath adds that there were no other injuries due to the explosion. “There is signs of other property damage with other homes, including structural damage in the form of broken windows (and) other damage to some of the structures, to their siding, because of the debris.”

An evacuation of surrounding homes within a square mile did take place for several hours afterwards as We Energies shut off gas.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal Office is assisting with the investigation regarding what led to the explosion.