WAUKESHA, Wis. — A rare piece of World War II history is going on display for tours in Waukesha.

The B-25J named “Maid in The Shade” is making the stop as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, which lets people get an up close and personal look at the aircraft.

“They launched 16 of these aircraft off the USS Hornet in response to Pearl Harbor,” said Jordan Brown, pilot in command. “You take time to reflect when you’re doing a cross-country trip like this…if you could only imagine being 19-years-old and flying this into combat.”

The rare aircraft is one of 34 B-25J’s still flying out of the nearly 10,000 B-25s produced.

“As far as flying it, it’s the hot rod of an airplane to fly,” Brown said.

The plane is available for tours at Stein’s Aircraft Services at the Waukesha County Airport from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Ground tours and rides are both available.

