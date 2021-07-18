Milwaukee Police are investigating two shootings from Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first shooting took place around 9 p.m. on July 17, 2021 on the 6200 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue, near West Baldwin Street. Police say an argument led to the shooting. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. They continue to search for an unknown suspect.

The second shooting took place around 1:15 a.m. on July 18, 2021 on the 2400 block of West Hopkins Street, near North 24th Street. Police say a 53-year-old Milwaukee man came to a hospital after he was struck in the leg, which is non-life threatening. They believe the victim was not the target of the shooting. A search for suspects continues.

Anyone with information on these shootings are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.