Instead of a conflict, the Brewers and Bucks will have a double header of sports action in Milwaukee Tuesday.

The Brewers announcing their game July 20 against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field has been moved up. They will have the first pitch at 3:10 p.m. instead of 7:10 p.m.

The change was made so that this game does not conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

People who cannot make Tuesday’s Brewers game due to the time change can get a refund or an exchange of their ticket for a comparable one to another game. More information can be found out through the team’s ticket office by calling 414-902-4000.