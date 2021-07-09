MILWAUKEE- Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ legal team insists that he is ready, and willing to resume duties at Milwaukee’s top cop, though they’ll have to wait until Thursday to prove it.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission delaying Morales’ start date a second time Friday afternoon. Morales was initially scheduled to return to MPD headquarters on Monday, July 12th, however he is now scheduled to return on Thursday, July 15th. In a statement the FPC said the delay was to coincide with the first meeting for three new commissioners.

Morales and the City of Milwaukee have been in settlement talks for several months after a judge ruled he was wrongfully demoted by the FPC last August. A Milwaukee County Judge had initially ordered Morales to be back on the job July 3rd, however that date was pushed back by a week and a half for further negotiations.

Jeffery Norman has served as Milwaukee’s Acting Chief since January and was recently a finalist for Wauwatosa’s Police Chief position. That job was filled by James MacGillis last week.